HANNIBAL — Michael Biehn signed his name inside Mark Twain Cave on Friday, marking a historic moment before his appearance at the 2022 Big River Comic Con.
Father and son Todd and Austin Curry, co-owners of Mark Twain Cave, accompanied Biehn as he marveled at the intricate passageways, stories of a young Sam Clemens and signatures including those of Jesse James and Clemens’ framed signature, discovered in 2019 by Cindy Lovell.
Biehn has appeared in several movies and shows, including “Tombstone”, the Star Wars “Mandalorian” TV series, “Terminator”, “Aliens” and “The Walking Dead” TV series.
Debbie Logue, director of the 2022 Big River Comic Con, and Mark Dodson were among the group visiting Mark Twain Cave. Dodson has used his voice talents in shows and movies like “Gremlins”, “Day of the Dead”, “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” and Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens”.
Dodson signed his name in 2021 near Twain’s signature. He enjoyed the chance to come back to see his signature, Clemens’ signature and to watch Biehn add his name to the storied collection inside.
The Currys talked about the history surrounding Jesse James, who signed his name inside the cave, as well as Mark Twain, who visited the cave as a young boy as many children in Hannibal did.
Biehn was thrilled about the chance to explore the historic area where Twain drew inspiration for his literary characters. He explained how history and writing have been important to him throughout his acting career.
Biehn recalled his boyhood years of growing up in Lincoln, Neb. He loved walking by William Jennings Bryant’s home every day. He remembered observing how the home was restored to its state when Bryant was running for president of the United States.
“Thank you, guys,” Biehn said after carefully signing his name. “I’m honored.”
“History has been made,” Todd Curry said.
As the group made their way through the passages, Curry noted how past tour guides talked about seeing John Lennon’s signature near the Grand Avenue section of the cave. The Currys have been searching for that signature, too, among the collection of about 250,000 names extending all the way to the cave’s ceiling.
“Our thing is, when does history stop? It never stops,” Todd Curry said. “When people signed in there years ago, it felt like today. And here we are, 200 years later, admiring their signatures. And 200 years from now, will my great-great-great grandchildren take people in to see his signature? History never stops.”
After the celebration inside the cave, Logue was on her way back to the Tabernacle of Praise Recreational Complex to greet vendors, contestants, celebrity guests, artists and visitors of all ages during the two-day festival.
Logue has had a long list of tasks to complete leading up to the big weekend for Big River Comic Con. She has received messages from people in Kansas City, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas who plan to attend the event.
“It’s been extremely busy, but everything’s going very well,” she said. “We’re super excited about this year. I think we’re going to double our numbers.”
More information about Big River Comic Con is available by visiting the event’s Facebook page or bigrivercomiccon.com.
