Meyer joins DCS Foundation

HANNIBAL — Jim Meyer, of New London, Mo., has been appointed to the Douglass Community Services Foundation.
The Douglass Foundation strengthens the mission of Douglass Community Services through community giving that supports strong kids, strong families and strong communities.
“I am honored to serve on the Douglass Foundation because I feel Douglass has a long history of serving the community and I look forward to contributing to future efforts,” Meyer said.
Meyer also served on Friends of the Ralls County Library and is a 4-H Project leader.
“As we are moving forward with our long-term foundational work for Douglass, we welcome community members that have a passion for the people that we are building a future for” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO at Douglass. “We welcome Jim to our foundation and believe his understanding educational and community needs will benefit the direction of the foundation.”
In addition to raising funds to support the long-term mission of Douglass, the Foundation also sponsors scholarships in the Hannibal and Palmyra school districts to assist non-traditional students with furthering their post-high school goals.
