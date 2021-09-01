MADISON, Mo. — A Mexico teenager was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle mishap in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 5:35 a.m., Aug. 31, on MO 151, 4 miles north of Madison.
A 2011 Dodge Durango was being driven north by a 16-year-old female from Clarence.
According to the accident report the vehicle ran off the right side of the road where it overturned, ejecting the passenger.
Injured was a 17-year-old female from Mexico, who was not wearing a safety device.
The injured teen was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.