HANNIBAL — Wizarding fans came many miles to attend the Merry Potter Celebration Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Hannibal History Museum, 200 N. Main St. In mid-afternoon, the crowd patiently waited in a line that stretched for two blocks along Center Street.
Anyone who still wants to attend has several more days, because this Hannibal History Museum fund-raiser will continue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sunday, Dec. 20. Admission is $5.
Among the families lucky enough to attend Saturday without a long wait were Kim and Mike Wilkinson and their granddaughters, Bella, 8, and Charli Lewis, 7, of Wentzville, Mo., who made the trip just for the celebration.
In the museum, each small group was greeted by magical characters as they made their way through the displays. Bella and Charli each made a wand. The Wilkinsons said they took a lot of pictures in the museum.
Noting the girls have been fantasy fans since kindergarten, they said the trip was their Christmas present. The family had arrived early enough to attend the celebration before strolling along North Main Street to see the Living Windows.
Kim Wilkinson later explained they had lunch at Wayne's Barbecue, where “the girls loved the ribs.”
During the Living Windows the girls especially liked seeing the Grinch and they saw Santa in three windows.
She added they enjoyed viewing the gingerbread houses displayed in one window at the Mark Twain Museum, but they did not vote for their favorites because the line of voters was long.
“We spent the whole day in downtown Hannibal, picking up items at the shops,” Kim Wilkinson said. The special events are part of Hannibal's annual Victorian Festival of Christmas.
The family considered walking up to the lighthouse but because of the cold temperature decided to save that for a return trip in the summer. Before returning to Wentzville the Wilkinsons had dinner at the Country Kitchen.
More information about the celebration is available by calling the Hannibal History Museum at 573-248-1819 or visiting the Facebook page.