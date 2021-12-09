Merry Magical Fundraiser begins to cast its spell Saturday

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal History Museum will be transformed into a magical realm beginning Saturday, as the Merry Magical Fundraiser returns for two weekends at 200 North Main Street.
Mike Kemp, who operates the nonprofit museum with his wife, Lori, said the inaugural event attracted 1,000 people. The proceeds from admission went toward paying the rent, installing new carpeting, applying new paint and adding exhibits. Kemp looks forward to the chance to welcome visitors from the local community and other locations, like Iowa and St. Louis, when the doors to the fundraiser open at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Kemp said the fundraiser is one of the only ones the museum conducts each year, with donations and Haunted Hannibal Ghost Tours also providing needed funding. He said the museum doesn’t receive any grants, making the fundraiser a vital means of keeping the museum expanding and free to visitors.
“Last year, we had an overwhelming amount of people. It turned out great,” he said, noting he looks forward to a successful follow-up event to help keep the museum open and free for visitors.
The first festival in 2020 was such a success that the original plans for one weekend expanded to include an entire month. Kemp said the walk-through format will be enjoyable for all ages, and there will be several places to enjoy a magical environment along with many slices of Hannibal’s history.
The admission cost for the Merry Magical Fundraiser is $5 per person, and participants will get the opportunity to make their own magic wands.
A magical candy shop has been set up for the festivities, which includes popcorn, butter beer and chocolate frogs. Kemp is excited to see the final stages of the transformation throughout the museum, noting his wife takes care of a great deal of the setup. In the back room, a historic desk from the Planter’s House Hotel in Hannibal has been set up with a colorful array of vials, bottles and spell books to create a magical appearance.
A new display dedicated to Hannibal’s Lester Gaba was added last year, and a section of the former Mark Twain Memorial Bridge is accompanied by a video about the structure. He enjoys when visitors learn more about people from Hannibal including James Carroll Beckwith, Admiral Robert Coontz and Ukulele Ike.
Kemp said a lot of people bring their children to the event, and several guests in 2020 asked about plans for a second event. Kemp encouraged everyone to come out to check out the remodeled museum’s magical transformation and support its operation. He remembered the magic from the first day.
“I go, ‘boy I hope some people show up,’ and we had a line all day going through. So, it turned out way better than I expected,” he said, expressing his hopes for a strong turnout again. “As long as everybody has a good time, it will be good.”
Kemp said there are some additional displays planned for the museum, and the fundraiser helps cover daily operation costs along with the recent remodeling work and added exhibits.
The Merry Magical Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday Dec. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19, inside the Hannibal History Museum at 200 North Third Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.