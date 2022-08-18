HANNIBAL — 4 Paws Veterinary Services and Cuddle Cat Rescue have announced a fall fundraising event called the Meow Mixer.
The event will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 601 Broadway. The fundraiser will include a fully catered meal, silent auction and live entertainment by The Generation Gap.
4 Paws Veterinary Services is underwriting the entire cost of the event, so all of the proceeds raised will go directly to benefit Cuddle Cat Rescue. Other event sponsors include Bleigh Ready Mix, Hannibal Tractor Supply and Crescent Jewelry.
Silent auction items will include restaurant gift certificates, themed gift baskets and cat-themed decorated cakes donated by local bakeries. A voting competition will take place to select the most creative cake design. Desserts for the event will be provided by these local bakeries.
Table sponsorships are still available for the event. Business and organizations are encouraged to consider sponsoring a table for either $100 or $250, and those businesses will receive recognition as a sponsor at the event. Silent auction items are also being solicited.
Space will be limited, and reservations are required. A minimum $20 per person donation is suggested, and will be accepted at the door. Online donations will also be accepted that evening.
More information about table sponsorships, donations for the silent auction or reservations are available by calling or texting Amy Vaughn at 573-231-1775.
