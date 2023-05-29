HANNIBAL — Memorial Day marked a special opportunity to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation and to say "thank you" to the veterans who are still with us.
Members of American Legion Post 55 (Emmette J. Shields) welcomed community members to a special ceremony Monday morning to honor everyone who served the United States and defended its freedom — from 1775 to the present day. The event began with American Legion Honor Guard members presenting the colors, followed by a prayer led by the Rev. Bill Haffner.
Commander Don Martin led the POW MIA ceremony dedicated to each man and woman who was Prisoner of War or was Missing in Action. The solemn act involved silently placing the POW / MIA flag onto an empty chair in the middle of the room.
After everyone recited the Pledge of Allegiance, The Honorable Rachel Bringer Shepherd led the group in singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" with piano accompaniment.
Jim Miller delivered a powerful speech honoring the dedication of every man and woman who served the United States, along with their families who were affected by their brave decision. He began by explaining that more than 1 million veterans have given the ultimate sacrifice.
He paused to thank his wife of 63 years, Teresa. describing her as the "stalwart of the family" while raising their daughter, Denise, and two sons, Sam and Kevin, while he was away doing what he was called to do in service to our country.
Their children have carried on a legacy of dedication to the nation and those who have served.
Denise is an RN at the Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill. Sam is dedicated to meeting every veteran on the Great River Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. Kevin is retired from the Army after serving in the Iraqi Freedom War. Jim and Teresa Miller's grandson, Dustin, is currently serving in the Marine Corps.
Miller asked attendees about the best way to describe a veteran, citing a definition he discovered from an unknown author.
"A veteran is someone who at one point in one's life wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America for an amount of — and up to — one's life," Miller said. "That is honor. There are way too many people in this country who no longer understand it."
Many veterans have paid that price: 620,000 in the Civil War, 116,000 in World War I, 405,000 in World War II, 36,000 in Korea and 58,000 in Vietnam.
"Think of the price and heartache the mothers and wives of those veterans had to go through," Miller said, pointing out how loved ones serve along with each veteran.
On the Vietnam Wall, a father named Richard B. Fitzgibbon is memorialized following his death June 8, 1956. His son, Richard B. Fitzgibbon III, was killed Sept. 7, 1965.
Over the course of a nearly-21-year military career, Miller served two combat tours during the Vietnam War — as a member of the ground forces in the jungle from 1965-1966 and as a pilot of Cobra H1 attack helicopters in 1969 and 1970 to support fellow veterans who needed help. During those two tours, he lost 41 fellow veterans — 11 passed away at the same time, during the same mission.
During the Vietnam War, 2,203 fellow helicopter pilots were killed in service.
"If there's one thing that I learned in two combat tours of Vietnam, it was that I wasn't necessarily going to be killed — but it was guaranteed that I would lose a friend," he said.
Miller described the reverent ceremony performed every day by the sentry who guards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier — 21 steps to the north, pausing to execute a facing movement toward the east and the tomb and pausing 21 seconds. The sentry then faces 90 degrees to the south. This routine is repeated throughout the guard's tour for one hour in the winter and 30 minutes in the summer.
"That tomb is significant to the lives of our fallen," Miller said, sharing that he was honored to lay a wreath at the tomb on Sept. 30, 2017.
Miller remembered being overcome with "the solemnness and tranquility of the place".
"My visits to Arlington always seemed to result in a quiet peacefulness, as I wandered through the many graves of both the famous and the not-so-famous, yet extraordinary individuals who are interred there," he said.
During each visit to Arlington National Cemetery, Miller reflects on all the veterans who have been laid to rest on those grounds. Some headstones offer limited information, including those in a section called "Freedman's Village", which honors veterans who were enslaved in previous times.
As he stood at the top of the steps before descending with the sergeant of the guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Miller thought back to the memory of his 41 friends whose names on are on the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
"Their sacrifices for our country — young, vibrant individuals — are at all times very vivid in my memory," he said.
After placing the wreath and saying a prayer, Miller recalled all of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
He returned in 2018 to participate in the establishment of a memorial monument on Memorial Drive, in honor nearly 5,000 helicopter pilots and crew chiefs who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.
On the Vietnam Wall, 997 names represent veterans who were killed during their first day in the country. One thousand four hundred forty-eight names on the wall signify veterans who lost their lives on the last day they were in the country. And eight names reflect the memories of women who were nurses in the Evac Hospital.
Miller explained many fallen veterans — some 126,000 troops — are interred in one of 25 cemeteries on foreign soil. In many instances, family members were not able to see the grave site of their loved one.
"The empty seat at the dinner table, the voice of a loved one — heard only as a distant memory in one's life — are constant reminders that they are gone," Miller said. "Long after the battlefield guns have silenced, the children of our fallen comrades will still be missing a parent. The parents will continue to grieve the loss of sons and daughters that died way too early."
Miller stressed how the sacrifices given by each veteran must always be remembered and honored. From the beginning of the Battles of Lexington and Concord to the present day, each man and woman's service has ensured the American way of life for every citizen.
Miller urged everyone to hold their memories in high esteem every day.
"Today, I ask that all of us continue to remember our fallen comrades — not just today, but long after we leave here," he said. "Their sacrifice was important, their sacrifice was noble, their sacrifice was permanent," he said.
Victoria Ornelas, representing the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, invited representatives of any group wishing to honor fallen veterans to place a wreath at the symbolic Grave of the Unknown Soldiers — groups included the U.S. Army/Reserve, U.S. Navy/Reserve, U.S. Air Force/Reserve, U.S. Marine Corps/Reserve, U.S. Coast Guard/Reserve, Missouri National Guard, World War II veterans, Korean War veterans, Vietnam War veterans, Desert Storm veterans, Enduring Freedom veterans, Americal Legion Post 55, American Legion Auxiliary Post 55, American Legion Riders Post 55, VFW Post 2446, VFW Auxiliary Post 2446, Gold Star Mothers, DAV Veterans, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Hannibal Fire Department, Hannibal Police Department, Cub Scout Pack 125, Boy Scout Troop 555, Girl Scout Troop 10 and Girl Scout Troop 16.
American Legion Post 55 members performed a salute to the fallen, followed by the playing of Taps by Dave and Justin Hirner. Chaplain Tom Givan delivered the Benediction, and everyone sang the hymn, "God Bless America".
Following a lunch provided by members of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 55, a ceremony took place at the Hannibal riverfront. A large American flag flew high from the ladder of a Hannibal Fire Department truck, and American Legion members performed a salute before traveling to each cemetery in the area to honor fallen veterans.
Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke and fellow police officers joined members of the Hannibal Fire Department, members of American Legion Post 55 and others for the solemn remembrance. He stressed the importance of honoring how much each veteran and their families gave during their service to America.
"I don't think there's enough we could ever do to support all of the things these people have done for us," Nacke said. "I'm glad to be a part of this."
