Mehrer graduates from Missouri S&T

ROLLA, Mo. — Allen and Doris Mehrer, of Monroe City Mo., recently announced the graduation of their son, Nathan C. Mehrer, from Missouri Science & Technology in Rolla.
Nathan graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering on Saturday, Dec. 17. He has accepted a position with The Doe Run in Viburnum, Mo. and begins employment in January. He is the grandson of Eugene Mehrer of Chester, Ill.; Joan Mehrer of Monroe City; and (the late) Merle and Donna Eggemeyer of Steeleville, Ill.
