ROLLA, Mo. — Donovan Mefford of Hannibal was one of 26 students who received recognition and cash awards during the 17th annual Undergraduate Research Conference at Missouri S&T in April.
The conference featured oral and poster exhibitions representing work from students in a broad variety of majors.
First-place winners were awarded a cash prize of $500. Second- and third-place finishers received $250 and $100, respectively. Prizes for group projects were split equally among group members.
Donovan Mefford, a senior majoring in history, received the second-place award in the Oral Category for Arts and Humanities. His research is titled “The Motivations and Goals in the German Peasants’ War.” The research advisor is Dr. Michael Bruening, professor of history and political science.
During this year’s conference, dozens of Missouri S&T students presented their research projects to the public. Students were required to prepare either an oral presentation or a poster summarizing their research and had to be ready to take questions from judges and conference attendees.
The complete list of students and their research abstracts is available by visiting academicsupport.mst.edu/experientiallearning/ugrc.
