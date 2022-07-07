Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.