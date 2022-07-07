Voters in Ralls County will elect a Presiding Commissioner on August 2. Wiley Hibbard, who has held the Ralls County Presiding Commissioner position since 2015, retires at the end of the year.
The candidates to fill his position are Ben Rule, John Lake, and Sandy Lanier; all three candidates are listed as Republicans. The presiding commissioner position is a four-year term.
The Ralls County Presiding Commissioner is the only contested election on the ballet for the August 2 primary.
Ben Rule
YEARS LIVED IN RALLS COUNTY: I have lived in Ralls County for 35+ years.
FAMILY: Stephanie Rule, spouse; Ben Jr., 20, son; Nick, 19, son; Vada, 10, daughter.
PROFESSION/EMPLOYER: Owns Ralls County Repair LLC and BNV Trucking LLC.
EDUCATION: Graduated from Mark Twain High School.
John Lake
YEARS LIVED IN RALLS COUNTY: 58
FAMILY: Parents are mom Katherine and Dale Stewart, dad Wayne Lake. Six children and 11 grandchildren. Whitley is special education teacher at Mark Twain her husband is Steve. They have three children — Tori, Matt and Kane. Austin is co-owner of Lake’s Automotive in Center. He and Carrie have two children, Paisley and Casen. Michael is Altec Service Supervisor for the State of Illinois. He has one son, Drew. Amber is a geometry and algebra teacher. Her husband is Shelton and they have three children, Megan, Lilly and Milam. Ross is a lineman for Missouri Rural Electric Co. He and his wife Sarah have 2 daughters, Adalee Jo and Bryndle. Carson is an installer for Peter’s Heating and Cooling. He and his wife Maggie live in New London.
EMPLOYER: Currently Ralls County Commissioner of the Western District. “I have owned and operated my own business for almost 23 years in Center, Mo., Lake’s Automotive. We do automotive repairs, have a fully stocked tire shop, and we offer paint and body repair with a completely stocked paint room and paint booth.”
EDUCATION: Graduated from Mark Twain High School in 1981. I have taken numerous management and business courses throughout my years with the Goodyear company.
Sandy Lanier
YEARS LIVED IN RALLS COUNTY: When I was 8 years old my parents and I moved to Ralls County to the farm they had bought in 1963. I grew up on that farm and was proud to be able to build a home on the family farm where I still live today.
FAMILY: Eugene and Emma Pennewell are my parents and Mike Lanier and I have been married since 1990. We have raised six children and now are the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren.
EDUCATION: I graduated from Hannibal High School and for the last 15 years, I have taken college courses, online courses and attended several conferences and workshops that pertain to federal, state and county issues. These conferences were organized by the Missouri Association of Counties, Missouri Association of County Clerks and several state agencies.
1. Why are you running for Ralls County Presiding Commissioner?
Rule: I would like to see some changes in our county’s government.
Lake: I am running for Presiding Commissioner for many reasons. First I want to say the county have been blessed to have had Wiley Hibbard in office for these past 8 years. I have the utmost respect for Wiley and I have learned so much from him. I have the necessary experience and knowledge from my five years in office, not only at the county level but also at the state level working on issues of our county, from budgets, road and bridge department, grants, equipment, etc. that it takes to run Ralls County smoothly. I want to continue to make the great strides we have been making, keep our forward motion going!
Lanier: My goal is to see Ralls County grow and prosper in the next four years and I have the experience and knowledge to assist with this process. I can conduct the county’s business in a professional manner with fair and equal representation for all Ralls County residents.
2. Describe your background experience that makes you suited to hold this commissioner position?
Rule: I’m a business owner in Ralls County, that consists of a semi trucking company, (BNV Trucking) and a diesel mechanic shop (Ralls County Repair LLC). In the past I worked as an operating engineer for the local 513. I have operated heavy equipment and assisted in construction of highways. I also have overseen and worked on site development projects. The last two years I was a member in the union, I was a foreman for Friesens Inc. As a foreman I did two sections of highway 50 west of Jefferson City, Mo., at that time I had 30 employees I was responsible for overseeing.
Lake: My background in management and business has helped me in working with other county officials, county employees and all the offices at the state level with all their hoops you encounter and have to jump through! Right out of high school I began a career with the Goodyear Company (Cosmoflex) and worked my way through the ranks all the way from the bottom to top management. After 19 years I retired from there to start my own business, Lake’s Automotive in Center, Mo. We have been going strong for almost 23 years now, starting in a small shed in the back yard to today having a large building for automotive needs and a second for our tires! I’ve only had two long-term jobs (besides commissioner). I’m in for the long haul, I’m dedicated and I put the time and the work in!
Lanier: Working in the Ralls County Assessor’s office for eight years I gained knowledge on mapping, tax issues and learned how county government works.
Holding the Ralls County Clerk position for seven years I attended many continuing education courses about how county government should be run. As an elected official, I made sure when someone walked in my office, they were treated fairly.
The county clerk’s duties included: accounts payable, payroll for all departments in the county, all aspects of the county elections, custodian of records, human resource officer for the county, set appointments for commissioner’s meetings, completed reports for state, budget officer who creates and maintains a balanced budget with changing needs of elected officials throughout the year.
Working with Missouri Secretary of State, Ethics Commission, State Auditor, State Tax Commission, FEMA and other local agencies
3. What are the counties greatest needs right now? How do you think those needs should be addressed?
Rule: The greatest need is leadership with background in business and construction. Knowing what we are buying and how we are going to utilize the money spent. To better our road and bridge department.
Lake: Some of Ralls County’s greatest needs are definitely keeping the Grain Belt in check and keeping measures in place to protect the citizens of Ralls County from what they are attempting to do. I absolutely do not believe any private company should be allowed to take your land by eminent domain (or any other way) for personal gain. But apparently the Public Service Commission sees that differently and are allowing it.
Another need for Ralls County is to finish (we’re almost there!) getting high-speed internet to every citizen in the county! We have the last 33 addresses left to finish, that means internet for kids in school to keep up with technology, businesses to keep running smoothly, and a great enticement for new industry to come to our area!
Lanier: We need to establish better policies and procedures to avoid the county being involved in lawsuits. The county has more than one pending lawsuit currently.
We need to take advantage of workshops and in-house (webinars) training to give county employee access to the training that would allow them to the most effective in our ever-changing technological business environment.
4. What is your position on the Grain Belt Express project?
Rule: I have first-handed seen in my years of road construction projects like these are impossible to stop big projects like this and I would have liked to try to get electric off of this project for the taxpayers of our county.
Lake: I am opposed to Invenergy (a subsidiary of Grain Belt Express) using eminent domain to take your land for private gain.
Lanier: I am opposed to Eminent domain. Ralls County property owners have worked hard to purchase and maintain the land they have. The courts have ruled in their favor. We need to work together and try to establish some guidelines to minimize Grain Belts long term effects.
5. What will be your top three priorities as commissioner?
Rule: First thing is to get the road and bridge department running more efficiently. Second, look at the spending in our county, to see where expenses can be offset, so we can better our county. Third, look at hard surfacing some of our highly traffic roads.
Lake: Keeping all governing bodies working together for the betterment of Ralls County. That includes our small-town officials, all county elected officials and employees, and also state level bodies including our State Representatives, Corp. of Engineers, Council of Governments, etc. Let’s keep moving forward!
Another priority is to bring more business opportunities to Ralls County.
And always a priority is making sure your tax dollars are being spent wisely and efficiently, and that budgets are closely followed.
Lanier: 1). GROWTH. Ralls County needs to start growing JOBS and HOUSING. 2). The County needs to follow bidding procedures. 3). Ralls County Commissioners need to work with the Road and Bridge employees to establish a proper procedure for grading roads. I will work for a budget that will allow the entire county to have better roads.
6. What can be done at the commission level to help spur economic development?
Rule: Make sure roadways are in good shape for commerce. Take actions to ensure Ralls County is a welcoming environment for commercial and commerce development.
Lake: Economic development has taken great strides forward in recent years. We have partnered with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council and the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments which has opened a whole new door for the people of Ralls County economically, in grants, new business opportunities for our rural towns such as getting help for sewer, water and other infrastructure needs. We have also gained funds to build a new bridge on Indiana Lane. All these improvements help to encourage industries who are looking for expansion to look closely at our County!
Lanier: This is one of the most important things we need in Ralls County. First, I will attend each monthly Economic Development meetings for our county to keep up with any opportunity that may arise.
Second, Ralls County would have an advisory committee for Economic Development. I would like for this committee to work with our cities and the commissioners. Our cities need help getting the correct information in the very short time span when a company is looking at property, so the property is not disqualified due to misinformation. The Commission needs to get involved in this process and I will be there to do that.
