HANNIBAL — Students and faculty members at Hannibal High School have welcomed a new member to the Pirate family with open arms — Hook, the new therapy dog.

Dean of Students Michele McCoy recalled how a drug dog event inspired her to ask Superintendent Susan Johnson about bringing a therapy dog to HHS. Johnson thought it was a good idea. McCoy received Hook as a Christmas gift from her husband one year ago, and he was destined from an early age to assume his new role at the school.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.