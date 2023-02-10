HANNIBAL — Students and faculty members at Hannibal High School have welcomed a new member to the Pirate family with open arms — Hook, the new therapy dog.
Dean of Students Michele McCoy recalled how a drug dog event inspired her to ask Superintendent Susan Johnson about bringing a therapy dog to HHS. Johnson thought it was a good idea. McCoy received Hook as a Christmas gift from her husband one year ago, and he was destined from an early age to assume his new role at the school.
Hook, a one-year-old Doberman, began Canine Good Citizen classes when he was three months old. McCoy brought him to school once a week so he could socialize in the school environment and get used to all the students and the noises.
"It also let me see his temperament and how he was going to behave; to see if he was even going to be a good fit as a therapy dog," she said.
So far, Hook has formed bonds with many students and faculty members. McCoy said there are a few students who were traumatized by dogs in the past, so she always asks before entering a classroom to be sure all the students are comfortable around him.
If there is an issue, she won't enter the classroom, or the students can choose to temporarily go to a different room. One student was bit by a dog when she was young, and McCoy always stops in the hallway and holds Hook so the student passes by without feeling scared.
"I call him my other teenager," she said. "He's kind of got that temperament. He loves to play, but he also senses when there's a student in distress — and he will go and sometimes just lay at their feet or he will sniff up their face — he senses that. He will go to those students, too."
One day, a student with anxiety forgot her medicine, so McCoy invited her into her office. After spending time with Hook, the student calmed down enough that she was able to return to class and attend school the rest of the day without her medication.
Hook has made some special visits to provide comfort. He stopped by Mark Twain Elementary School last week after students and faculty had experienced a tragic event. On another occasion, a teacher whose dog had died spent her prep time with Hook, and McCoy said it helped brighten her day.
McCoy said because he's so young, Hook spends three days a week at HHS. In the afternoons he takes a break to sleep in her office. And she said people always notice when he's not there, asking "Where's Hook?"
The students in the advanced math class ask McCoy to bring Hook in before their tests — after they pet him, it helps reduce their anxiety. Junior Addison Veach spends time with Hook during every homeroom period. They have developed a close bond — Hook sat on her elbow as she took her consumer math test on Wednesday.
McCoy keeps Hook in the guidance office so he can provide support to students throughout the day. He also helps during times of discipline; when a student comes in to see McCoy, their interaction with Hook "instantly diffuses the situation".
As he gets older, McCoy noted how Hook could also provide therapy during grief counseling groups that are planned for the future.
Addison often brings treats for Hook, and he regularly comes up to her homeroom class in Ms. Strode's classroom. She said when Hook arrives, there is often a large group of her classmates gathered around to play with him.
"He's always really sweet. He tends to be really curious, but that's what's really great about him," she said. "It's always nice to have him around. I can always just breathe easier."
A filing cabinet in the classroom is stocked with squeaky balls, a rope and some foam toys Hook especially enjoys playing with. McCoy noted how Hook cocks his head side to side as he listens to someone as they speak.
Addison said Hook loves to playfully knock over a water bottle or other item after it's placed on a table — if one of his toys is on the table, he quickly grabs it. He played with his rope with Addison, freshman Nevaeh Tyler and senior Ruthie Estrada. Nevaeh shared how special it is to share time with Hook.
"It's really different from any school that I've been to," she said. "I'm not used to a dog being in the school. You just go over, and he's there. He's always wanting food."
Later on Wednesday, Hook and McCoy planned a home visit to comfort a cafeteria employee whose son passed away the previous week.
"He loves her, and he will seek her out of the crowd," McCoy said. "He noticed she wasn't here this week, so I asked her boss how she was doing. I said, 'you tell her I'll bring Hook by to see her' and she's asked me to come by."
Addison emphasized how much of a difference Hook makes each day.
"If I were to ever get stressed out, I could just send an email to Ms. McCoy — 'hey, can I bring him to class, can I see him, can I take him to the bathroom' — and it's always a 'yes, go ahead'," she said. "He's always free, and it's just so much easier during the day. If I get stressed out, I just go see him, and it's fine."
Addison said there are teachers throughout the school who keep jars filled with treats, and Hook knows exactly where they are. He also makes sure to seek out the people who enjoy spending time with him.
"He's so smart and sweet. He's just a blessing to us all," she said.
