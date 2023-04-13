HANNIBAL — MECO Engineering’s current board members, Scott Vogler, president, Max Middendorf, vice president, and Jim Bensman, vice president, are pleased to announce the addition of Don Jenkins and Kevin Garnett to the Board of Directors for MECO Engineering effective April 1.

Don Jenkins, formerly of Louisiana, Mo., lives in Ashland, Mo. with his wife, Samantha, and two sons, Cooper and Benson. Jenkins has extensive experience in varying projects under the scope of civil engineering. Being the Jefferson City, Mo. Office manager, he has had his hand in every step of MECO’s project process, from initial project concept through construction. Jenkins specializes in sanitary sewer projects, roads and streets, as well as being a certified Federal Aviation Administration Remote Pilot.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.