HANNIBAL — MECO Engineering announced a new addition to the MECO family. As of Jan. 1, the formation of MECO A/E LLC is official.
MECO Architectural and Engineering LLC was formed on the platform of quality, service and experience. Heading this new venture is Architect Monte Stock. Stock steps into this role with 36 years of experience in Design Architecture and over 100 successful projects under his belt. Some of these projects include gas stations, restaurants, hotels, apartments, historic rehabilitation, car dealerships, churches and residential buildings.
With a BS in Home Economics- Housing Design with an emphasis in construction and technical knowledge, civil engineering, and structural engineering, Stock is the ideal fit to lead MECO A/E, LLC in the direction that best aligns with the parent company’s standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.