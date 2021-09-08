HANNIBAL — MECO Engineering announced the addition of five owners to the structure of MECO Engineering effective Aug. 1.
Professional engineers Kevin Garnett, Byron Shaw, Jr., Donald Jenkins and Kevin McDonald, as well as Engineer Manager Dennis Coombs have joined the leadership team.
MECO said it was excited for this change and looks forward to the future of the company under this additional leadership. These Associate Vice Presidents bring over 122 combined years of experience in areas such as AutoCAD, project management, hydrologic analysis, aerial photography, computer programming, land surveying, construction, design, financing and wastewater treatment facilities.
MECO representatives feel confident in the new associate vice presidents’ abilities to help lead MECO into future endeavors and welcome their extensive areas of expertise.