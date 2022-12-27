HANNIBAL — Each season brings new ways to experience nature in the area, and winter wonder abounds in Missouri Department of Conservation sites throughout the Hannibal area.
A.J. Campbell, regional planner and former recreation youth specialist for the region with MDC, explained how winter provides a new way to experience nature, including vistas that were previously hidden by foliage and increased sightings of winter birds.
"I always think that the wintertime is a really nice time to just go walking outdoors, because it can be pretty to be able to see all the way through the woods. Sometimes you get long views up on a hill that you wouldn't see in the summertime when the leaves are on," he said.
Steyermark Woods Conservation Area offers an ideal reflection of the changing seasons, with a pull-off for parking just off County Road 410. Budding wildflowers in spring and summer give way to a multi-faceted array of foliage in autumn. In winter, the views are more expansive, and it's possible for visitors to see winter birds and other wildlife during their visit. The site provides a full wilderness experience along the 1.3-mile loop, and it sits within Hannibal's city limits.
Ted Shanks Conservation Area in Ashburn offers a plethora of opportunities for visitors — bicycling, fishing, bird watching, hiking, hunting and wildlife watching are among the activities. The site includes expanses of wetland and other terrain spanning 3,827 acres of MDC lands and 2,878 acres of lands managed under a cooperative agreement between MDC, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Bicycles, horses and vehicles are permitted on designated roads in the park, and hunting areas are marked to keep other visitors safe. No one is allowed to enter areas marked "Waterfowl Refuge" from Oct. 15 to March 1.
Waterfowl hunting is popular each winter and concluded Tuesday. Goose hunting is still active until Feb. 6. Also, deer hunters are participating in alternate methods deer season through Jan. 3. Some hunters choose muzzleloading firearms or handguns.
"It's sort of that last opportunity of the year, and an opportunity for people to test their skills with firearms that offer a more challenging hunting experience," Campbell said.
The Upper Mississippi River Conservation area encompasses portions of designated bottomland forest, islands and other destinations where hunters can move about more freely.
Campbell encouraged people to visit the MDC website at mdc.mo.gov, which includes a "Hunting and Trapping" tab with guidelines, permit applications, hunting events and other pieces of useful information.
Also, the website's "Discover Nature" tab includes a page for each conservation area, with details about each site, suggested activities and specific maps of trails, roads and other features. The Missouri Outdoor mobile app gives people the opportunity to download these maps before venturing out, so they can be used in areas with poor cellular reception.
Deer Ridge Conservation Area is closed to horseback riding and bicycling during firearms deer season and spring turkey season, but Campbell noted how the mobile app helps visitors navigate the network of more than 13 miles of trails.
Winter offers a special camping experience for sites offering walk-in camping services. Campbell explained people can park their vehicles, then walk to a primitive camping area and set up their tent and tend to a campfire carefully. He noted when the ground is dry and temperatures are a bit warmer, there are advantages include an absence of bugs, no danger of becoming too hot and the comfort of a warm campfire.
More information about the wide array of outdoor experiences in the area can be found by visiting MDC's website, downloading the Missouri Outdoors app, or calling the Hannibal MDC office at 573-248-2530.
