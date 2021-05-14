MDC virtual program will teach how to avoid outdoor hazards

STAFF REPORT
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds everyone not to let a fear of poison ivy, venomous snakes and other outdoor hazards keep them from enjoying the outdoors. Being able to identify the plants and animals that are the source of these worries is a great way to avoid those troubles.
People can learn how to identify and steer clear of problem plants and animals at the MDC virtual program “Outdoor Survival: An Ounce of Prevention”. This free online program will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, led by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin, Mo. This program is open to participants of all ages.
At this program, MDC Naturalist Kensi Tillman will explain how to identify poison ivy and venomous snakes and the best ways to deal with ticks, mosquitoes and other creatures that can add annoyance to an outdoors outing. She’ll explain how the old adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” applies to these outdoor hazards – knowing what to look for and what actions to take can often prevent problems from happening.
Though the May 20 program is free, registration is required to participate by visiting https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177186. Registrants must provide an email address, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period so participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.