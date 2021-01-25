MDC virtual program to focus on winter bird feeding

JOPLIN, Mo. — Bird-feeding is a popular hobby that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and it’s a great way to learn about various species of birds that are found in this area.
People can get tips on attracting birds to feeders in winter at the Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program “Attracting Winter Birds.” The program will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and will be led by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin.
Bird-feeding is an activity enjoyed by more than 55 million Americans. Each year, Americans spend more than three billion dollars on bird feeding.
But people don’t feed birds to stimulate the economy; they feed birds because they like seeing them. At the Jan. 30 program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will provide tips on how people can increase their bird viewing pleasure by providing the types of feeders and food that can attract a variety of species.
Registration for the free program is available at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175768. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link can be sent to them. The program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.