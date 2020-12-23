MDC virtual program about barred owls coming Dec. 29

HANNIBAL — This is the time of year when a night stroll might be accented with the “who cooks for you, who cooks for you all” call of a barred owl.
People can learn more about these nocturnal birds at a Missouri Department of Conservation free virtual program titled “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: Barred Owls.” This online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, and led by staff members at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The program is designed for all ages.
The mating season for barred owls occurs from December into March, which means now when males are calling to attract mates and establish territories. MDC Naturalist Alan Reed will talk about how to identify a barred owl, its characteristics and at what types of areas you might be lucky enough to hear one calling on a winter evening.
Registration is required to participate for the free program. Registrants must provide an email so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Registration for the program is available by visiting: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175374. A listing of MDC virtual programs is available at mdc.mo.gov/regions.