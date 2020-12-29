MDC to host virtual program about white bass fishing Jan. 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fishing for white bass — particularly during the spring spawning run — is an activity that’s special to many Missouri anglers.
People can learn more about how to hook the popular fish at a Missouri Department of Conservation free virtual program “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: White Bass.” This online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, led by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages.
MDC Naturalist Alan Reed will discuss lure options, fishing techniques and where to look for white bass when they start making their spring spawning runs. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate by visiting https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175654. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. Participants can interact with the presenters during a chat-based question-and-answer period.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs is available by visiting mdc.mo.gov/regions.