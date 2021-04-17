MDC to host intro to birding and spring bird ID webinar April 22

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City will offer a free webinar on birding and spring birds, from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Missouri’s State Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick will join Missouri River Bird Observatory Director Dana Ripper to lead this virtual program.
This spring bird webinar will include an introduction to birdwatching and identification of a variety of Missouri’s spring and summer migratory birds which are arriving in the next few weeks for the breeding season.
From backyards to public lands and waterways across the state, spring migration and summer provide wonderful opportunities to watch Missouri’s diverse resident- and migratory bird species. Kendrick and Ripper will walk participants through a crash course on bird identification — what they will need, how to get started and tips and tricks to remember the birds they see and hear. Participants will also learn about species-specific habits and habitat needs.
This webinar is free and open to all ages, but space is limited and registration is required at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176131.
More information about this event is available by contacting Runge Nature Center at 573-526-5544.