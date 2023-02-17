MDC to host Evening with Wildlife on Feb. 23

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host an interactive "Evening with Wildlife" event from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Louisiana Middle School Gymnasium, 3321 W. Georgia St.
Exhibits will include MDC Conservation Agents, MDC K9 Penny, members of the MDC Large Carnivore Response Team, a live snakes demonstration, MDC Wildlife Biologists and representatives from MDC Wetlands Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials, Delta Waterfowl Foundation representatives, taxidermy specialists and officials from the Missouri Trappers Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.