MDC: Region filled with chances to connect with nature

HANNIBAL — Summer is a great time to get outdoors and experience the variety of activities and relaxation nature has to offer.
A.J. Campbell, regional recreational youth specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), explained there are numerous local opportunities to get outdoors and connect with nature’s beauty and chances for diverse activities. MDC-maintained recreation areas exist right in Hannibal, along with several destinations a short drive outside of city limits.
Huckleberry Park Lake
The lake in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park recently benefitted from a partnership between Hannibal Parks & Recreation and MDC called the Community Assistance Program. The partnership allows MDC officials to maintain the fishery in the pond and provide grants to assist with accessibility options for visitors to the destination.
A picnic pavilion, benches and an accessible dock are among the amenities awaiting anglers and other visitors to the pond.
Campbell noted Hannibal’s parks are a great chance for people to relax, enjoy nature and observe wildlife close to home.
Julian Steyermark Woods Conservation Areas
This area within the city features beautiful woodland areas and an inviting biking and hiking and trail that is about 1 to 1 1/2 miles in length.
“You can really get out there — you feel like you’re you’re out there in the woods, even though you’re still in the city limits,” Campell said.
The conservation area is also ideal for families, because there is a grassy area well-suited for playing and relaxing before heading out on the rail.
J. Thad Ray Memorial Wildlife Area
The local conservation area features a short, mowed trail leading to several archery ranges. Participants must follow MDC regulations, and the activities are free.
Dupont Reservation Conservation Area
A 20-mile drive south of Hannibal brings visitors to the Dupont Reservation Conservation Area. Situated along hills overlooking the Mississippi River, the conservation area incorporates two paved scenic vistas with picnic facilities maintained by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“That would be a great place to go with family or a small group. You could enjoy the scenery and have a small picnic in the shade,” Campbell said.
Ted Shanks Conservation Area
A bit further south, Ted Shanks Conservation Area is connected to Dupont Reservation Conservation Area. This destination is a large wetland area MDC manages for waterfowl and migratory birds.
There are several roads in the area, and Campbell said a driving tour allows visitors to take in the breathtaking scenery and a good chance of spotting several species of wildlife. Mississippi River vistas are visible in several spots as well.
Deer Ridge Conservation Area
This large conservation area can be reached by driving about an hour north of Hannibal. The facility has shooting and archery range facilities. Pavilions encircle a large lake. About 13 miles of hiking, biking and horseback trails beckon visitors.
Primitive camping sites are available at Deer Ridge Conservation and nearby Henry Sever Lake Conservation Area. Both sites offer first-come, first-served camping opportunities. No fees are charged, but permits are required for large groups of 10 visitors or more.
Regular hours for MDC Conservation Areas are from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., and extended hours are permitted for camping and for licensed anglers and hunters.
Campbell encourages everyone to plan ahead with drinking water and other necessary supplies before setting out on their adventure. A valuable planning resource can be found by visiting mdc.mo.gov, then selecting the “Discover Nature” tab and the “Placed to Go” option.
People can also stop by the Hannibal MDC office at 8965 U.S. 36 #1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 573-248-2530.
