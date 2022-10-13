MDC recreation areas promise opportunities for autumn fun

Steyermark Woods Conservation Area, located within Hannibal city limits just off Highway 168, is one of several Missouri Department of Conservation destinations that offers an ideal autumn getaway. It features an approximately one-mile trail suitable for hiking or biking. The route takes about one hour to walk.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Foliage is beginning to show its autumn color palate, and it's an ideal time to venture outdoors to discover nature at one of the Missouri Department of Conservation's (MDC) recreation sites in the Hannibal area.

A.J. Campbell, regional recreational youth specialist with MDC, explained there is a wide range of activities including camping, spending a day viewing fall colors and wildlife, hunting, fishing and picking out a unique picnic spot. Multiple options await all around Hannibal and within city limits.

