MDC recreation areas promise opportunities for autumn fun

HANNIBAL — Foliage is beginning to show its autumn color palate, and it's an ideal time to venture outdoors to discover nature at one of the Missouri Department of Conservation's (MDC) recreation sites in the Hannibal area.
A.J. Campbell, regional recreational youth specialist with MDC, explained there is a wide range of activities including camping, spending a day viewing fall colors and wildlife, hunting, fishing and picking out a unique picnic spot. Multiple options await all around Hannibal and within city limits.
Each year, the fall season brings a large number of hunters of wildlife such as doves, turkeys and deer. Deer hunting is popular throughout the state and in the northeast region. Some hunters opt to camp, with most of the local recreation areas open to primitive camping.
Popular hunting destinations near Hannibal include areas that are more wetlands-based, like Frost Island Conservation Area and Rose Pond Conservation Area. Other destinations feature upland forest and field natural features, like Deer Ridge and Henry Sever Lake Conservation Area.
For recreation and preparation for hunting, there are many conservation areas featuring archery ranges and rifle and shotgun ranges. Within Hannibal city limits, J. Thad Ray Memorial Wildlife Area offers a full archery range. Deer Ridge features a range for archery, shotguns and single-projectile (rifle and pistol) use. Fox Valley Lake also has an archery range available.
Campbell noted lots of people enjoy venturing out to see the changing colors of fall. He recommended visiting destinations like Hunnewell Lake Conservation Area and Fox Valley Lake Conservation Area, which each highlight a large lake for activities like nature viewing, boating and fishing. Those areas also feature large expanses of land for exploration.
Campbell explained there are many ideal spots to take in nature's autumn beauty along Highway 79, noting scenic drives and hiking opportunities are accessible along the Great River Road.
For families seeking a nice day in nature not far from town, Campbell recommended Deer Ridge Conservation Area and Henry Sever Lake Conservation Area. Each destination features day use and developed camping areas —complete with picnic tables and fire rings — close to a body of water. They also have pavilions with picnic tables.
Campbell said both locations are great choices for a day out with the family or a picnic, and the facilities are available first-come, first serve. Another quick getaway within Hannibal City limits is Steyermark Woods Conservation Area. It features an approximately one-mile trail suitable for hiking or biking. The route takes about one hour to walk.
"It would be a quick thing for people to do and enjoy in Hannibal, if they were there for the day," he said.
Campell noted now is a great time to venture out to any of the local conservation areas to take in nature's beauty.
"I think this is the ideal time of the year to get out and enjoy conservation areas, because the scenery — which is always beautiful — is most beautiful when the leaves are changing," he said, pointing out concerns of sunscreen and protection from insects are not as pressing as they were one month prior.
Campbell added how the cooler temperatures make it easier for people to enjoy their surroundings, and this portion of season precedes rifle hunting season, when some people tend to stay away from certain conservation areas if they're not visiting to hunt.
"It's a great time of year to enjoy the scenery and to view wildlife, too. As the leaves start to fall off the vegetation, it gets easier to see through the woods and to have that nice sighting of an animal or a bird when you're on an area," he said. "It's an awesome time of year."
Primitive camping areas are available on a first-come, first serve basis. Groups of ten visitors or more need to contact the local MDC office to receive a special use permit. Some areas have individual campsites with a spot to park a vehicle, sometimes accompanied by a picnic table or fire ring.
Other camping areas have locations to camp near the parking lots. Those opportunities are not available during rifle season.
Campbell said recommended https://mdc.mo.gov/ for information about camping sites, recreation area locations and other key details. A website for each conservation area is available by clicking the "Discover Nature" tab and visiting the "Places to Go" section.
