MDC program to focus on iNaturalist app

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The iNaturalist app is a great example of a tool citizens can use to increase their nature knowledge and, at the same time, play a role in today’s conservation research.
Missourians interested in learning more about this app that’s becoming popular with many outdoors enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program “Discover Nature: Explore iNaturalist.” This free online program will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, hosted by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. This program is open to ages 12 and up.
At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will explain how the iNaturalist app can help people identify plants and animals and it can connect them with over a million scientists and naturalists who can help them learn more about the outdoors. But the citizen participation through this app is symbiotic: By recording and sharing their data, iNaturalist subscribers also broaden the data bases for biologists and researchers working in a variety of natural resource fields.
Though the April 29 program is free, registration is required to participate by visiting . People can register at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176556. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.