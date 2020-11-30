MDC program offers tips on grilling fish

HANNIBAL — Hunting and fishing can provide quality table fare that can’t be purchased in grocery stores, and Missouri Department of Conservation staff members will demonstrate how to prepare freshly-caught fish with an online program on Wednesday.
People who would like to learn more about how to grill or bake the fish they’ve caught at area lakes and streams can register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s virtual event “Fish Cooking 101: Grilling Fish,” which takes place from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. MDC Education Administrative Specialist Tim Smith will discuss the techniques and methods for grilling or baking the sportfish species that can be caught in Missouri.
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail so they can receive a program link. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Registration for this program is available at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175012. More information about MDC virtual and in-person events is available at mdc.mo.gov/regions.