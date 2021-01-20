JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a virtual program for landowners and land managers interested in the benefits of establishing native warm-season grasses for livestock grazing.
The online program, Benefits of Native Warm Season Grasses, takes place from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 18. The program is a partner project of MDC, MFA and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The 45-minute virtual program will feature insights from experts on how native warm-season grasses can serve as valuable forage for livestock, improve wildlife habitat, increase plant and animal diversity, reduce soil erosion and increase water quality. The program is ideal for landowners and managers with at least 100 acres.
“Adding native warm-season grasses to pasture systems has resulted in increased gains on yearling cattle and improved performance of cow-calf herds during the summer when cool-season grasses such as fescue and bluegrass stop growing,” MDC Agriculture Liaison Greg Collier said.
Registration is required for the online Feb. 18 event, and seats are limited. Registration is available at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175705. Registered guests will receive a link to the virtual program 24 hours before the session.