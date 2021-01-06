HANNIBAL — Just because winter weather is keeping children from being outside shouldn’t prevent families from having some nature-oriented fun.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting parents and their children to take part in the virtual program “Nature Neighbors Virtual Story Time” from 11-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. This online program is being led by staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The program is designed for children 2-6 years old, but any children of any age can participate.
Assistant Nature Center Manager Amy Juhala will read stories, sing songs and lead the group in nature-oriented fun. The program is free but, registration is required to participate by visiting https://mdc-event web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175655. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.