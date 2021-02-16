MDC offers virtual One Health series for educators

HANNIBAL — For many people, connections to the natural world have taken on new significance over the past year and spending time in nature has provided a safe haven for living life outside homes. Even the origins of the coronavirus pandemic reveal important lessons about how we think about our connections to ecological communities.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a series of virtual presentations based on the One Health approach to understanding these connections. Participants will have opportunities to evaluate how plants, animals and human health intertwine. Studying the topics at the intersection of these themes provides teachers timely and relevant, science-based content to incorporate into their classroom lessons.
“The health of people is connected to, even dependent on the health of animals and the environment,” MDC State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Sherri Russell said. “Therefore, it is vital to solve the interconnected challenges in all three of these areas.”
The One Health speaker series will consist of five 60-minute virtual sessions, each focused on a unique topic. Seminars will take place 3:45–4:45 p.m. Tuesdays this spring:
March 2
MDC State Wildlife Veterinarian Sherri Russell will lead an event about preventing the next pandemic: One Health solutions.
March 23
Trees Work: A One Health campaign rooted in Missouri will be led by MDC Natural Resources Communications Specialist Holly Dentner.
April 13
MDC Ecotoxicology and Conservation Physiology Program Coordinator Katrina Knott will lead an event about physiological responses to contaminants in a One Health context
May 4
Toxic algae: Working together to keep nature and people healthy will be presented by MDC Water Pollution Biologist Becca O’Hearn
To be determined
MDC Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank will discuss One Health connections between urban agriculture, pollinators, and human health.
MDC invites educators to register for the free webinars via MDC’s online Teacher Portal at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/teacher-workshops. Teachers will need to create an account in the Teacher Portal and then register for each session listed under Teacher Workshops.
More information about this opportunity is available by contacting MDC Conservation Educator Kathi Moore at Kathi.Moore@mdc.mo.gov or 573-248-2530, ext. 6378.