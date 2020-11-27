MDC managed waterfowl hunts at COVID Level Red

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced that all managed waterfowl hunts will be designated COVID Red Level effective Wednesday, Nov. 25, including Ted Shanks Conservation Area in Pike County.
The change is based on the recent Executive Order 20-19 from Governor Mike Parson extending the state of emergency in Missouri through March 31, 2021, along with consultations with local health departments, and concern for staff and public safety. Earlier this year, MDC modified the 2020-2021 waterfowl managed hunt process to assure the safety of hunters and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. MDC set the following procedural levels for each conservation area: Red (most restrictive), Orange, Yellow, and Green (least restrictive).
Under COVID Red Level, the guidelines are: No poor line or vacancy filling, no staff-hunter contact, no facility use is allowed, 100% reservation allocation for residents only through in-season draw, non-residents are only allowed to hunt with a resident who has drawn a reservation and hunt positions will be pre-assigned.
MDC asks hunters to follow the steps listed below at their website, huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-managed-hunts.
- Use the pill number to find the respective hunting location on reservation date.
- Find a map of the hunting location.
- Print off the Daily Waterfowl Hunting Tag (Green Card) and bring it on the hunt date.
- Review the Red Level Procedures.
- Review the area-specific regulations.
Hunters do not need to show up at the Draw Time, and they can go straight to the hunting location no earlier than the established draw time, which is available at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-waterfowl-draws/waterfowl-area-draw-times
The reservation holder must be present with the hunt party at all times during Red level.
Procedures could change throughout the season with limited time to notify hunters. Updated are available by subscribing to the “Waterfowl” email update list at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/MODC/subscriber/topics.
Joel Porath, MDC statewide representative, is available at 573-522-4115 ext. 3188. North Zone personnel Chris Freeman is available at 660-646-6122 and Craig Crisler is available at 660-446-3371.