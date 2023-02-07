JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missouri landowners who received no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Permit Application process that it may be time to reaffirm or update the property information they submitted to MDC.

Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost landowner deer and turkey permits for their qualifying properties must submit information to MDC for those properties. Landowners must also reaffirm or update their property information every three years to continue to receive the free permits.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.