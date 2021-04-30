MDC invites Missourian to learn about frogs at virtual program

HANNIBAL — “Frogs” is probably not the first answer that comes to mind when people are asked to list things that make spring and summer enjoyable. However, Missouri’s warm-weather months would definitely be different — and very likely, not as pleasant — were it not for the variety of frogs that live around us.
People can learn more about frogs at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free virtual program “Naturalist Notes: Frogs of Missouri.” This online program will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages and is is part of the nature center’s “Naturalist Notes” series of online programs.
Frogs are amphibians, which means they have life cycles that are comprised of in-water and out-of-water components. As if that wasn’t interesting enough, think about all the additional insect pests people would be bothered with if frogs weren’t feeding on them.
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate by visiting https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177122. Registrants must provide an email address, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.