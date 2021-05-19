McGarity joins NECAC as emergency services coordinator

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — North East Community Action Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick announced the hiring of Katie McGarity, of Louisiana, Mo., for the position of emergency services coordinator.
McGarity will help oversee emergency and crisis programs NECAC administers for clients in need through a contract with the Missouri Department of Social Services/Family Support Division. She will make sure the programs meet funding-source guidelines and that records are properly maintained.
McGarity is a 2013 graduate of Bowling Green High School and is a former 911 dispatcher in Pike County.