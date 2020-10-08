HANNIBAL — The Hannibal McDonald’s restaurant honored members of the Hannibal Police Department with a surprise delivery Wednesday, Oct. 7, joining employees from restaurants in communities across the region to honor 45 police departments.
Every October, local McDonald’s restaurants invite law enforcement officers and community members together in their restaurants for the nationally celebrated Coffee with a Cop Day. This year, social distancing measures and closed lobbies prevented the gathering. Instead of a traditional event, restaurants delivered a mix of coffee, breakfast or coupons straight to local law enforcement officers.
“Nothing could stop us from showing our appreciation for the sacrifices our officers make for our community,” Hannibal McDonald’s Owner/Operator Bob Gilstrap said.
Gilstrap owns five McDonald’s restaurants in the area which delivered breakfast and coffee to local law enforcement officers including Hannibal Police Department, Kirksville Police Department and Macon Police Department.