McDonald's brings truckload of donations to community

HANNIBAL — McDonald’s of Hannibal donated thousands of McRib, chicken and hamburger patties for community residents on Friday at Douglass Community Services, ensuring more meals can be given out during this crucial time.
McDonald’s of Hannibal Owner/Operator Bob Gilstrap donated more than 18,000 McRib patties, buns and 32-ounce packets of sauce to Douglass Community Services, along with about 6,000 Quarter Pounder patties and almost 2,000 Buttermilk Crispy Chicken patties to the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri for residents of Ralls County. Adam Orscheln and Bob Bauer unloaded pallets of food to place in the DCS food pantry freezer and in Yager’s trailer to take to the Ralls County Food Pantry.
“When you can give, it’s important to give when you can,” said Ashley Gilstrap-Orscheln, director of operations. “We are excited to be able to help them out with our DC partner, Martin and Brower. I think it will be really important for this food pantry and also for Ralls County.”
McDonald’s of Hannibal has donated to Douglass Community Services in the past, and Community Outreach Initiatives Director Stacey Nicholas said these donations make it possible to feed people in need in the community.
“We are so thankful for McDonald’s for thinking of their community and the people in need in their community,” Nicholas said. “It really emphasizes the fact that McDonald’s is a community supporter.”
Gilstrap expressed the importance of the ongoing partnership between McDonald’s and DCS.
“Douglass Community Services Emergency Food Pantry makes such a positive impact in our area,” Gilstrap said. “We’re honored to be able to give back again when our community is not sure where their next meal will come from.”
Steve Yager, Northeast Regional coordinator with the Food Bank, said the generosity will make a big impact in Ralls County, too.
“It will really help the neighbors in need,” Yager said. “They’ll get something they don’t normally get in the past, so this will be a wonderful thing for them.”
Nicholas said this donation will help DCS reach out to people who were victims of the Thursday evening fire. She encouraged them to contact DCS at 221-3892 to set up an appointment to receive food and clothing.