McCurdy joins NECAC

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Samantha McCurdy of Middletown has joined the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) as an administrative assistant in the Weatherization Department.
McCurdy will work with clients about weatherization programs, coordinate referrals and handle other tasks. She is a 2008 graduate of Louisiana High School and formerly worked as an administrative assistant for Corizon Correctional Healthcare at the Bowling Green prison and as an office manager at the Louisiana License Office.
