HANNIBAL — Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt upon his retirement, and his wife, Patricia, spoke during a Monday meet and greet session at American Legion Emmette J. Shields Post 55.
McCloskey said he has been a lifelong a Republican but didn’t consider running for politics until events last summer near the couple’s home changed his mind. The couple made headlines across the nation after brandishing firearms as protestors marched outside their home.
McCloskey talked about how the couple and their visiting daughter feared for their lives during protests beginning June 28, 2020. McCloskey said an iron gate was broken, and demonstrators threatened their lives.
McCloskey said he and his wife had previously watched a convenience store burn on live television near the police department. Several businesses near their law office were boarded up or damaged. McCloskey said the “mob advertises when they are going to have riots, if you can believe that.”
McCloskey reported the group “Expect Us, St. Louis” distributed flyers denoting “a mob action in our neighborhood” on June 26, 2020. The couple prepared for possible fires by filling the first floor of their home with fire extinguishers and gathered guns for self-defense.
That Friday came and went, and no one came to the neighborhood. The McCloskeys spent the weekend on their Franklin County farm. They had their daughter over for a barbecue dinner the following Sunday, when they heard the group of protestors approaching the neighborhood.
The group was on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home a few blocks away amid protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. That Sunday, the group made their way toward the McCloskeys’ street.
He said he could see all of Kingshighway filled with protestors and that he heard shouts. He reported the iron gate burst open and “started swarming in.”
McCloskey immediately uttered the words “private property,” and his wife called 911 with their daughter. He said there were 350-500 people, “all screaming death threats.” He was outside of the home holding his AR-15 rifle, and his wife was holding a semiautomatic pistol.
He explained one of the pictures widely circulated after the encounter, showing Mark McCloskey talking to his wife. He said two men wearing body armor, one with a sidearm and one of the men pulled out magazines of ammunition and said, ‘You’re next.’
“I was leaning over to Patty and telling her if that guy comes any closer, I’m going to have to kill him,” he said. “She said, ‘You’re not killing anyone tonight.’”
McCloskey said the encounter reflected the right to keep and bear arms enumerated in the Second Amendment.
He said the protestors came back the following Friday — he claimed a former client of theirs and member of the organization called the McCloskeys to tell them they were going to die as a result of their actions.
The couple sought security officers to assist them, and he said the city police were ordered to stand down and state forces couldn’t assist. McCloskey said he received a call from then-President Donald Trump’s office expressing support and pledging assistance.
By the time the protestors arrived at 7 p.m. Friday, there were six ex-Navy Seals, 10 secondary deployment police forces and the FBI light aircraft circling over the house. He said a crowd of 1,000 people arrived near the gate.
“There was lots of pushback, back and forth,” he said. “We didn’t get it all cleared up until 4:30 in the morning.”
The McCloskeys were charged as a result of the incident. Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment, respectively in June. Gov. Mike Parson pardoned them.
McCloskey stressed how he felt the right to bear arms, property rights and religious freedoms were being taken away. Those feelings prompted him to campaign for the U.S. Senate seat. Currently, the race includes Republicans McCloskey, Eric Greitens, Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long and Democrats Lucas Kunce, Scott Sifton and Spencer Toder.
McCloskey said he heard Trump’s speech denouncing Marxism, followed by media reports which he said called it “the most divisive speech a President can give.”
“We just made a vow that day to put our lives on hold and do whatever we could for the rest of our lives to try to save this country, and bring back our freedoms,” he said.
The McCloskeys entered the political fray, joining Trump’s 2020 campaign.
He described vaccine mandates and lockdowns as “the final exam on American freedom, and we all failed.” McCloskey told everyone he would work to defend personal freedoms.
McCloskey stressed he doesn’t want to play the “insider game” of career politicians, saying he does not have any lobbyists with special interests affecting his decisions. McCloskey said he has received about 27,000 individual donations so far, averaging $35. He shared what he tells people when they ask why he’s running for Senate. He said 16 months ago, he wanted to be left to live in peace and comfort, but he said, “the world chose different.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, the reason I’m doing this is I don’t think we have another chance. I don’t think we can survive another election cycle,” McCloskey said, stressing how he felt the current political climate of “business as usual” and “get-along, go-along politicians” moving up the ladder must change.
