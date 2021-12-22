STAFF REPORT
WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A Maywood woman suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in West Quincy.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:20 p.m., Dec. 21, on U.S. 24 in West Quincy.
Involved in the mishap was a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by 76-year-old Helen K. Griesbaum of Maywood and a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 56-year-old Patrick R. Mayfield of Loraine, Ill.
According to the accident report, the crash occurred when the Impala failed to yield and turned into the path of the Silverado.
Griesbaum, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Adams County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Mayfield, who was wearing a safety device, was not injured.
