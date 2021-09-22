EWING, Mo. — A Maywood man suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 3:30 p.m., Sept. 21, on MO 6, 6 miles south of Ewing.
A 2008 Ford Fusion driven by 21-year-old Hazel S. Yearns of Hannibal and a 2011 Ford Fiesta, operated by 46-year-old Derek W. Smyser of Maywood, were both westbound.
According to the accident report the Fiesta was stopped on MO 6 while attempting to make a left turn when it was struck in the rear by the Fusion.
Smyser, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.