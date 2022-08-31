Matching grant keeps Harvest Outreach Ministries truckin' along

The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri presents a check made possible by an anonymous donor for a $15,000 matching grant to assist Harvest Outreach Ministries to purchase a pickup truck to support its Loaves and Fishes, Feed America and home-delivered meal programs. Local donors provided the matching funds, and gifts resulted in the purchase of two trucks, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, to replace a 1993 Ford-F-150 that was no longer reliable. Pictured from left, Kent Embree, program officer with the Community Foundation, Catherine Meckes, Community Foundation CEO, Billie Heidecker, coordinator for Harvest Outreach Ministries' Loaves and Fishes and Feed America programs, Pastor James Bridges, Pastor Larry Hinds and Irene Meyers, Harvest Outreach Ministries board member and volunteer for the Community Foundation Marion County Endowment Fund.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Harvest Outreach Ministries received a big boost for transportation involving its food programs through a $15,000 matching grant provided by the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.

The ministry now has two late-model pickups to help with delivering and picking up food for its Loaves and Fishes and Feed America food programs, along with home-delivered meals. The Community Foundation provided the matching grant through an anonymous donor, and General Mills and other anonymous donors provided the local matching funds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.