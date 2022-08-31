Matching grant keeps Harvest Outreach Ministries truckin' along

HANNIBAL — Harvest Outreach Ministries received a big boost for transportation involving its food programs through a $15,000 matching grant provided by the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
The ministry now has two late-model pickups to help with delivering and picking up food for its Loaves and Fishes and Feed America food programs, along with home-delivered meals. The Community Foundation provided the matching grant through an anonymous donor, and General Mills and other anonymous donors provided the local matching funds.
Pastor Larry Hinds said the gifts resulted in the purchase of two trucks, a 2009 and 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickups. The new trucks replaced a 1993 Ford F-150 which had issues with traction in slippery conditions and was about to lose its engine, which had already been replaced.
Hinds said food is stored for the Feed America and Loaves and Fishes meal distribution programs in multiple locations. Loaves and Fishes meals are distributed at Helping Hand Baptist Church, and a great deal of food is stored at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
In addition to receiving food from two local stores and one restaurant, Hinds, Pastor James Bridges and Billie Heidecker, coordinator for Loaves and Fishes and Feed America, regularly travel to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri in Columbia to receive food to distribute.
With 100-110 meals being distributed nightly for the Loaves and Fishes Program, the need is greater than ever for reliable transportation so food can be picked up and prepared meals can be taken to Helping Hand Baptist Church in time for distribution to community members in need.
"Transportation is something that is easily taken for granted, until you no longer have it," Bridges said. "Having a reliable vehicle will profoundly impact Harvest Outreach.
Catherine Meckes, Community Foundation CEO, said the community support shone brightly through the matching efforts from local donors, along with the dedicated work of Harvest Outreach board member and Marion County Endowment Fund volunteer Irene Meyers to help the ministry find and purchase the trucks.
"Our mission is 'connecting people who care with causes that matter', and that comes to life in many ways," Meckes said. "When we learned of Harvest Outreach's growing need, we thought of a donor whose charitable interests aligned with the request. We are pleased to help facilitate these connections, help donors fulfill their goals and grow the work of our nonprofit partners."
Bridges said the Community Foundation previously provided a $7,500 grant for the Harvest House sober living facilities — one for men and one for women. He explained the gift would help to remove financial barriers for people who wish to seek treatment at one of the facilities.
In addition to overseeing the Loaves and Fishes and Feed America food programs, Heidecker has been responsible for transforming the women's facility with touches to make it feel more like home. She regularly shares experiences with the women there, and they volunteer for the food outreach efforts.
So far, Heidecker is excited to make a difference in her new roles with the ministry.
"It's very rewarding. I see a lot of need in the community. Giving back has been amazing for me. It's something that I haven't had a whole lot to do with, and I've been guided to do this. I love working in the house with the girls, guiding them to make a difference with the Food Bank," she said, expressing her joy that they can help give back to the community through their volunteer efforts.
In addition to assisting with moving food donations and meals to the needed locations, the trucks will also be used to transport needed materials for repairs and maintenance at the Harvest House sober living facilities.
Pastor Hinds shared how future plans are still in the works for a community center, which would be constructed in a vacant lot next to the New Hope Gospel Center. He said the planned two-story facility could eventually be built in stages.
He said there were a few snags related to city requirements, including installing a complete storm drain system. The resulting costs have grown substantially.
Harvest Outreach Ministries representatives have been on the lookout for potential buildings which could someday become a community center, but the hope remains for a new facility to spring forth some day in the lot located at the intersection of S. 10th and Lyon streets.
Hinds said a representative from the University of Missouri Extension office in Marion County recently reached out to provide free instruction about applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and methods for choosing nutritious food options. Due to a lack of space, that opportunity wasn't feasible yet.
The Loaves and Fishes and Feed America programs, cooking classes and other forms of outreach could one day be housed under one roof with the construction of a new community center for the ministry, Hinds explained.
"We could do so much more," Bridges said.
