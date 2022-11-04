HANNIBAL — Birthday Blessings, a nonprofit that provides resources to nearly 240 foster kids in Marion, Monroe and Ralls counties, will be having a Thanksgiving Donor Match Campaign. The event is sponsored by Vickie Witthaus of Hannibal, who will match up to $10,500 in total donations made Tuesday, Nov. 15 to Friday, Nov. 18.

“In addition to higher operating costs due to inflation, we are also seeing an increase in requests for services,” said Shannon VonAllmen, executive director of Birthday Blessings. “This donor match event is a wonderful opportunity to double your impact in the foster community.”

