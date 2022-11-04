HANNIBAL — Birthday Blessings, a nonprofit that provides resources to nearly 240 foster kids in Marion, Monroe and Ralls counties, will be having a Thanksgiving Donor Match Campaign. The event is sponsored by Vickie Witthaus of Hannibal, who will match up to $10,500 in total donations made Tuesday, Nov. 15 to Friday, Nov. 18.
“In addition to higher operating costs due to inflation, we are also seeing an increase in requests for services,” said Shannon VonAllmen, executive director of Birthday Blessings. “This donor match event is a wonderful opportunity to double your impact in the foster community.”
The charity partners with Children’s Divisions and other agencies to support kids in care. Their programs target physical and emotional needs of the children. Meeting a child’s basic needs allows them to focus on important tasks like getting an education or improving social skills.
“We work with a very vulnerable population of kids. They typically have significant trauma to deal with.” she said. “Everything we do is designed to uplift the kids. Sometimes a gift as simple as a pillow helps them cope.”
“People might not think giving a kid their very own pillow means much. Foster kids move a lot. Imagine living in a half dozen unfamiliar places in a year and a half. In a situation like that, a familiar pillow becomes a source of stability in an ever-changing environment.”
Birthday Blessings is supported by Continental Cement, General Mills, Marion County Community Foundation through Community Foundation and the United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
Donations can be made by visiting birthday-blessings.org or sending checks to Birthday Blessings, 429 Aid Ave, West Plains Mo. 65775. Checks postmarked during the event or with ‘Thanksgiving Match’ written in the memo line will be counted.
More information is available by emailing through the Birthday Blessings website or calling 417-372-5306.
