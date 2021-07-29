Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.