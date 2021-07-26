HANNIBAL — In a major change in the Hannibal School District’s pandemic prevention policy, the Hannibal Board of Education has approved starting the upcoming school year with the wearing of masks by students and staff as optional.
Despite a recent surge in COVID cases across the country and within Missouri, the school board unanimously approved Superintendent Susan Johnson’s recommendation during the recent July meeting of the board in the Hannibal High School auditorium.
“I believe that most of the mitigation measures we practiced regularly last year need to be continued throughout the upcoming school year, except now that a vaccination is available for those who are willing recipients, masks, I believe, should be optional,” Johnson said. “I do also want to recommend that as a school district we continue to closely monitor our community (COVID) spread as we move into the future, because the future is unknown, and be responsible and do what is best for all people. We need to ensure our plan fits our community at all times.”
Johnson said her recommendation was based on the extensive amount of “homework” she has done regarding the current pandemic situation, which has included her talking with numerous health representatives, area superintendents, state education officials, parents, community leaders and closely reviewing the most recent CDC guidelines.
“I agree we should make masks optional,” said board member Michael Holliday. “I hope we can do that the whole year.”
“I appreciate Susan’s recommendation,” added board member J’Nelle Lee. “I think things could change as the year goes on. We all need to remember when any decisions are made we are doing it for all of our students to keep them safe, to keep them healthy and we keep them all in school.”
Johnson suggested it could take a team effort within the community to help keep schools open and youngsters learning during the 2021-22 school year.
“To keep kids in school we may need people to step up and be a substitute in a classroom, in a kitchen, in offices or on the buses,” she said. “To keep kids in school we need parents to help us by not sending their kids to school when they are feeling ill.
“I am concerned if we don’t work together and do these things we may not be able to do in-person learning, attending music concerts, playing sports and all the other thing that take place at school that our kids need and deserve.”
During her Ready to Learn Plan report Johnson said that the school district’s traditional opening school workshop has been canceled this year as a pandemic precaution.
“I feel like it would be irresponsible for us to have that large gathering because we need our staff in the classrooms. That is unfortunate because that is an important time as a district, but I think the education of our kids takes priority,” she said.