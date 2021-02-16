HANNIBAL — The Missouri Public Transit Association reminds all Missourians about the federal mask mandate for public transportation.
All transit riders and operators are required to properly wear face masks while on buses, vans, trains and other spaces owned and operated by public transit providers - including transportation hubs and stations - to help reduce the risk of COVID-19. This requirement is a result of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 13998, which was signed the end of January.
The pandemic has further reinforced the essentialness of public transportation,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of the Missouri Public Transit Association. “Hundreds of thousands of area residents rely on transit services to get to work, school and medical appointments, as well as to gain access to groceries, prescriptions and other necessities. It is imperative that riders and operators do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 so the 34 Missouri transit providers can continue providing safe, affordable and convenient service throughout the state.”
Missouri transit providers like OATS Transit have been requiring transit riders and operators to wear masks for a number of months already, and this mandate will extend those requirements to all providers in the state. Public transit providers will also continue to execute enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols and provide personal protective equipment for team members.
More information about the Missouri Public Transit Association is available by visiting www.mopublictransit.org. People can also like the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter at @MOPublicTransit.