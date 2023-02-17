HANNIBAL — For 36 years, Mary Anderson made everyone's day brighter at Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Home.
She passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, and many residents and staff members hold fond memories of Anderson's compassion, friendship and uplifting sense of humor. She served delicious food since 1986, and the lives she touched were immeasurable. On Friday, Anderson's legacy was honored with the dedication of "Mary's Kitchen".
Administrator Tim Brooks noted how many residents and staff members had gathered in the dining room, many were wearing pink shirts with a photo of Anderson.
"The person that she was, the things that she did and the care that she provided — those were real," he said. "That's what she did. Everyone in here was touched somehow by Mary in her life — whether it was a warm, comforting meal, or a pat on the back or even just her coming out and sitting down. I see many of her best friends sitting at these tables."
Brooks said if Anderson was here today, she would be visiting with her friends and sharing a cup of tea.
He wants everyone to remember that spirit of friendship and joy "and try to be like Mary".
Sondra Anderson tearfully thanked everyone for the remembrance of her mother. She recognized many of her mother's best friends in the crowd as she shared laughs and jokes.
"She really was a beautiful lady, and the crazy part — I didn't even realize it until she was gone," Anderson said, explaining how she lost her mother and someone else close to her around the same time.
She remembered watching her mom prepare dishes, learning how to cook many of her specialties. To this day, Anderson cherishes opportunities to help people — a trait her mom passed down to her.
"Day by day, I'm trying to be a better mother to my kids, and make many, many more memories," she said.
Anderson knows her mom is still watching over her family. She has seen her twice since she passed away — including a brief glimpse of her outline as she sat her daughter in the backseat of her car.
"Every once in a while, she lets me know she's there. I smell food.... it's my mom," she said.
The other person she lost in her life took care of the lights, and she has seen him occasionally changing their glow.
"I've got two angels that are watching me and my kids," Anderson said, explaining she has been taking life one day at a time.
She remembers sharing every other Sunday with her mom, inviting her over for a home-cooked meal. She learned how to make specialties just like her mom.
Anderson made sure to drive by her mom's home before her funeral started. And she smiled remembering how friends affectionately knew her as the "Natty Lady" for enjoying a cold Natural Light beer with her Salem menthol light cigarettes.
"You guys be blessed, and have a good day," she said. "Thank you so much."
Ruby Burbridge sat at one of the nearby tables, remembering how Mary Anderson always lovingly called her "grandma". She missed "her sweet smile and everything she did for everybody."
Jo Ann Armstrong cherished memories of scratching Lottery tickets every morning with Anderson.
"She was my best friend," Armstrong said. "We've been friends forever."
She laughed as she remembered giving Anderson a pair of pink pajamas "made like a rabbit with drop drawers in them... she said she still had them hanging in her closet".
"She went around and visited everybody... I miss her a lot," she said, motioning toward the empty chair from when they scratched tickets together. "Whenever we won, we would split it."
Robin Wisdom worked with Anderson in the kitchen for 11 years.
"She was a sweetheart, I loved her to death. She was one of my best friends," Wisdom said. "It's definitely not the same here without her."
She recalled how Anderson's positive attitude and sense of humor created a fun atmosphere for everyone around.
"Everyday, working with her was amazing," Wisdom said. "She made it fun; she made it awesome. If you came in a bad mood, she would say 'get out of that right now. We're going to have a great day'. And we always did have a great day with her around."
Wisdom loved sitting out in the breakroom with Anderson as they laughed and joked with each other. Her fondest memory was sitting outside for a smoke break during wintertime — each of them stayed warm with their own blankets.
"She loved her residents. They were her family," Wisdom said, noting how the dedication was a fitting tribute to Anderson's memory. "She was here all those years — she gave her life to this place."
