HANNIBAL — A major infrastructure project on Hannibal's South Side, that will feature the installation of a new storm water sewer, sanitary sewer and water line along Martin Street, continues to make headway, according to Mathew Munzlinger of the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
"It has progressed pretty well," said Munzlinger during last week's meeting of the HBPW Board.
According to Munzlinger, only minor complications have been encountered thus far.
"We have had to add more signage a couple of times," he said. "We also had to fix the street at Ann and Booker. With trucks turning the corner there it created a hole. But other than that it's been pretty minor for what we are doing in that area."
The pace of the work was delayed when some rock was encountered.
"They are having to bust out about 18 inches of rock to get the sanitary and storm sewers installed," Munzlinger said. "It has slowed their progress a little bit."
As of Munzlinger's update the contractor, Mehler and Sons, was a little more than halfway finished with the installation of the new storm water sewer.
One of the project's major phases involved the closing of Fulton Avenue. The heavily traveled South Side roadway was to have remained closed to traffic for two weeks.
"It ran a few days longer than that because there was some rain toward the end of the second week and the temperature was pretty cold for that time of year, so they could not get the asphalt to lay down properly," said Munzlinger, adding that Fulton Avenue was reopened a day or so before the end of October.
Munzlinger added that with Fulton Avenue back open the "contractor is continuing to progress down Martin Street."
According to the HBPW, the failure of the box culvert that runs the length of Martin Street was first noticed around 2015. Some temporary repairs were made that lasted a few years after which more sinkholes developed, resulting in the street being restricted to a single lane of traffic. In 2019 the road was closed to through traffic as further deterioration of the box culvert occurred compromising the roadway.
In 2017, Poepping Stone Bach Associates was hired to complete an engineering report on replacement options for the box culvert. The board at that time selected the replacement option of a new concrete pipe, but it was determined after beginning the design process that this would not work and that an elliptical pipe would need to be used. It also was determined during the design process that it would be best to redo the two water mains and sanitary sewer main located within the street's footprint as well. The renewal of these mains would not only replace older infrastructure but aid in the installation of the new storm sewer. The design was completed in July 2019 and was put out for bid in July 2020.
Mehler and Sons of Silex submitted the lowest of three bids at $667,609. The estimated cost of the project was $480,000.