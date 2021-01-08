HANNIBAL — The storm-water project underway on Hannibal's South Side continues to make headway, according to Mathew Munzlinger of the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
"Progress has been made rather well on that (Martin Street) project," he said during the December meeting of the HBPW Board.
Munzlinger reported that the new storm sewer has been completely installed. Also finished were all the tie-ins for the sanitary sewer.
As of the board meeting Munzlinger was anticipating that the installation of a new water main up to Ann Street might also be finished in a "week or so."
While it might be possible to complete some concrete work during the winter months, Munzlinger said that actual street paving would be delayed until late March or early April.
Munzlinger cited the project's contractor for working with Martin Street residents during the major construction work.
"The street has been torn up with all the construction going on," he said. "They (contractor) have been able to work with the homeowners and property owners to allow them access before and after their work hours, and to work with them on access should they need it during the middle part of the day.
"We haven't had many complaints. Some of the complaints we have had have been about the traffic that has been created on some of the side streets."
According to the HBPW, the failure of the box culvert that runs the length of Martin Street was first noticed around 2015. Some temporary repairs were made that lasted a few years after which more sinkholes developed, resulting in the street being restricted to a single lane of traffic. In 2019 the road was closed to through traffic as further deterioration of the box culvert occurred compromising the roadway.
In 2017, PSBA was hired to complete an engineering report on replacement options for the box culvert. The board at that time selected the replacement option of a new concrete pipe, but it was determined after beginning the design process that this would not work and that an elliptical pipe would need to be used.
It was also determined during the design process it would be best to redo the two water mains and sanitary sewer main located within the street's footprint as well. The renewal of these mains would not only replace older infrastructure but aid in the installation of the new storm sewer. The design was completed in July 2019 and was put out for bid in July 2020.
Mehler and Sons of Silex submitted the lowest of three bids at $667,609. The estimated cost of the project was $480,000.
One of the project's major phases involved the closing of Fulton Avenue. The heavily traveled South Side road was to have remained closed to traffic for two weeks. The closure wound up being for a few days longer because of rain and cold temperatures, which delayed asphalting. Fulton Avenue was reopened a day or so before the end of October.