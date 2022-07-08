HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Cannibal presents a special award each year to an advocate and supporter of the Cannibal, named after long-time Cannibal supporter Bob Richards.
This award recognizes an individual who is an avid supporter of the Cannibal and a promoter of healthy and active lifestyles.
This year’s recipient of the Legacy Award is Martin Meyer, of Hannibal. Meyer served as race director from 1996 through 2000 and has been involved in the Hannibal Cannibal since its inception, as the race director or as a runner. He is also an avid cyclist.
In the early planning meetings for the Hannibal Cannibal, Meyer challenged others to celebrate the hills instead of avoiding them. Today's racers can thank Meyer for the joy of running up and down Lover’s Leap.
He contended that people love a challenge, and that incorporating Lover’s Leap into the race would make it unique, memorable and challenging. His enthusiasm has encouraged others to try the difficult course.
Twenty-seven years later, individuals flock to the Cannibal for the bragging rights of conquering Lover’s Leap.
Hannibal Regional Foundation congratulates Meyer and is grateful for his dedication and support of the Hannibal Cannibal.
