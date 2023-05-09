QUINCY, Ill. — A commemorative ceremony is being planned to observe the arrival of three nuns, Sister Eusebia, Sister Anna and Sister Elizabeth, from the congregation of the Sisters of the Poor of St. Francis on May 19, 1866 to establish a hospital in Quincy.

After traveling three days from Cincinnati, Ohio, they stepped off a river steamer at the public landing in Quincy. They moved into the hearts of a growing community to serve as a healing presence to heal, to care and to show God’s love in serving the needy, poor and sick.

