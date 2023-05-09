QUINCY, Ill. — A commemorative ceremony is being planned to observe the arrival of three nuns, Sister Eusebia, Sister Anna and Sister Elizabeth, from the congregation of the Sisters of the Poor of St. Francis on May 19, 1866 to establish a hospital in Quincy.
After traveling three days from Cincinnati, Ohio, they stepped off a river steamer at the public landing in Quincy. They moved into the hearts of a growing community to serve as a healing presence to heal, to care and to show God’s love in serving the needy, poor and sick.
Beginning their mission in the “Little House on the Prairie” at 20th and Vine streets, moving to the Bishop’s House at 8th and Vermont streets, then to St. Boniface School, the Sisters were able to establish a permanent hospital at 14th Street and Broadway called St. Mary’s Hospital.
The support of the community was evident as the Sisters arrived in Quincy with nothing but a spirit and a willingness to serve.
On Oct. 25, 1867, a four-story, 50-bed hospital was dedicated as St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital continued to grow and serve the Tri-states area until April 1, 1993. During these years, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor operated St. Mary's Hospital on this site and through it extended compassion and care to those in need. Their mission was supported by thousands of employees, physicians, volunteers and friends who shared the concern for the sick and injured of the community.
Anyone who had a St. Mary's Hospital connection — including employees, physicians, students from the hospital’s schools or programs, volunteers and supporters — are invited to come and participate in an observance beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19. Participants will gather at the vacant campus lot on 14-16th and Vermont streets with a brief ceremony and aerial photo at 5 p.m.
The St. Mary's Hospital spirit, "Finding Better Ways to Serve", lives on throughout the years in the memories cherished in community members' hearts.
Organizers of the event commended Blessing Health System for supporting this opportunity to commemorate this time in the healthcare history of the community.
There will be assistance provided; safety is one’s own responsibility.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to Monday, May 22.
More information is available by emailing rtcooper2@yahoo.com, calling 217-257-2483 or visiting the St. Mary Hospital Quincy, Illinois Then and Now Facebook page.
