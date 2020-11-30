HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s Toms and Beckys had a busy day Saturday, Nov. 28. First they hosted children’s parties to celebrate Mark Twain birthday, and later they led Christmas carols at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home Mall.
The group included Toms: Colin Brown, Kendrick Wilson, Maddox Tharp, Jared Locke and Aiden Odom, and Beckys: Riah Wigfall and Piper Harvey.
Some people visiting the museum did now know about the birthday celebration that was underway. Among them were Steven and Ami Wells of O’Fallon, Mo., visiting Hannibal for the first time. They were excited because they had seen 10 eagles during their journey to Hannibal. They said seven of them were circling around and one was flying in the same direction they were driving.
Later, during the tree lighting ceremony at dusk, the crowd observed the recommended social distancing, standing apart as they heard Christmas carols played by the Salvation Amy Brass Band and later watched the nearly full moon rise over the riverfront prior to the tree lighting.
The entertainment included an appearance of Mark Twain, as performed by local actor Richard Garey.
Garey noted that during Twain’s early life in Hannibal, Christmas was not celebrated as it is now.
Christmas was a big deal by the time Twain moved to Hartford, Conn., Garey said. Twain’s friend, Charles Dickens, had invented Christmas with his book, “A Christmas Carol.”
“A Christmas Carol had gotten the whole world into traditional Christmas festivities,” Garey said. Also, Queen Victoria had brought in an evergreen tree and decorated it with candles, which began that tradition.
At Twain’s home, his wife, Olivia, was so involved in giving Christmas gifts to everyone in their lives that he worried about her for working so hard.
Garey added that “When he lived here in Hannibal, he knew what it was like to be very poor. … They didn’t know how their mother kept their needs met financially, and he urged everyone to share and make sure everyone had a good Christmas.”