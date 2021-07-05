Mark Twain Zephyr rebuild outreach tour, book signing coming to Hannibal and Louisiana

HANNIBAL — For the past 10 months, the team of experienced carpenters, renovators and craftspeople at the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad in Trego, Wisc. has garnered national attention transforming the Mark Twain Zephyr from a lifeless shell into what will be the only operable train of its kind anywhere, and the tale of the transformation is set to follow the train’s original route.
Between July 17 and July 22, the railroad’s Director of Passenger Development Robert Tabern will be visiting numerous communities along the original route of the Mark Twain Zephyr in western Illinois, eastern Iowa, and Missouri to give historical presentations about the train and to update residents on the progress of the restoration. Included on the tour are visits at 11 a.m. at the Louisiana Public Library, 121 N. 3rd Street in Louisiana, Mo. and at 2:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum, 120 N. Main St. in Hannibal.
Tabern is also the author of the three volume book series, “Mark Twain Zephyr: History, Restoration & Re-birth”. He will be selling and signing copies of his books at each of the stops. This ‘tour idea’ came from several residents in Hannibal and Quincy who wrote to the railroad over the spring to request a visit.
The Mark Twain Zephyr was one of the Burlington’s premier trains when it was put into service Oct. 25, 1935. Its sleek stainless-steel design was never seen before in railroading. The train served passengers mainly between Burlington, Iowa, and Saint Louis, Mo., until 1958. For the next 60 years, the historic train set would pass between no less than seven different private owners; none of whom had the resources to complete the costly multi-million-dollar renovations needed.
The Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad stepped in last summer, purchasing the five train cars and bringing them to Northwest Wisconsin for repair. In the future, the Mark Twain Zephyr will be fully operable, giving passengers rides on the tourist railroad’s main line out of Trego.
Besides giving presentations and book signings, the Wisconsin Great Northern is interested in meeting and interviewing people who remember riding (or even perhaps working aboard) the Mark Twain Zephyr between 1935 and 1958. Preserving the memories of passengers and crew on video is an important part of this tour and preserving the legacy of the train. Anyone who would like to share memories and be interviewed is encouraged to email rtabern@spoonertrainride.com.